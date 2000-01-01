Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Fund is to achieve long-term total return by investing in a concentrated portfolio of global equity securities. It is anticipated that the Fund’s portfolio will comprise fewer than 50 holdings. The investment policy of the Fund is to invest in a portfolio of global equity securities listed on any Recognised Market. The selection of equity securities will primarily be driven by a cashflow analysis from the perspective of a long-term business owner. At no time will less than 80% of the Fund’s total net assets be invested in such securities. The benchmark of the Fund, for performance fee calculation purposes, will be the Index but the Fund will be managed on an ‘unconstrained basis’ with no restrictions in terms of regional or sector allocation versus this benchmark.