Investment Strategy

The Fund has been designed to achieve long-term total return. The Fund aims to achieve its objective by investing invest in a portfolio of global equity securities listed on any Recognised Market. Under normal market environments it is the intention to be near-fully invested, and at no time will less than 80% of the Fund’s total net assets be invested in such securities. The benchmark of the Fund will be the Index but the Fund will be managed on an ‘unconstrained basis’ with no restrictions in terms of regional or sector allocation versus this benchmark.