JOHCM Japan GBP A
Fund Info
- Yield History1.40%
- 3 Year sharpe0.34
- 3 Year alpha-4.86
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkTOPIX TR JPY
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.86%
- SectorJapan
- Manager GroupJ O Hambro
- DomicileIreland
- ISINIE0034388797
Investment Strategy
The investment objective of the Fund is to seek long-term capital growth. The Fund aims to achieve its objective by investing in equity securities of companies domiciled or exercising the predominant part of their economic activities in Japan, which are listed on the principal stock markets of Japan or other Recognised Markets.