Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Fund is to achieve long-term capital growth. Investments will primarily be drawn from companies listed on either of the two primary markets of the London Stock Exchange: the main market and AIM. At least 75% of the Fund’s assets will at all times be invested in equity securities of companies domiciled or exercising the predominant part of their economic activity in the United Kingdom. The Fund may on occasion utilise this position to invest a proportion of its assets in equities listed on a recognised exchange outside the UK. Investment will be made primarily in equity securities which are readily marketable, but investments will also be made in equity securities of smaller companies which can be more lightly traded. The portfolio is likely to be fairly concentrated with the Fund typically holding equity interests in between 35 and 50 different companies.