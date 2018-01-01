Interactive Investor
Home
>
Funds
>

JOHCM UK Equity income B GBP Inc fund price, performance, charts and research

Fund

Right Arrow 1

UK Equity Income

-
-
-
-
-
- / -

NAV Price

-

Chg

-

-

Updated: -

Research

News & analysis

-
-
-
-
-
- / -

This stock can be held in:

SIPP

ISA

JISA

Trading Account

Fund Info

Distribution Type

income

Manager Group

J O Hambro

Domicile

United Kingdom

ISIN

GB00B03KR617

Benchmark

FTSE AllSh TR GBP

Legal Structure

Open Ended Investment Company

Investment Strategy

The Sub-fund’s investment objective is to generate a level of income which increases year on year as well as the potential to grow the amount invested over a rolling period of seven to ten years. The Sub-fund’s target is to have a return greater than the FTSE All-Share Total Return index (12pm adjusted), which is used in the calculation of performance fees. At least 90% of the Sub-fund is invested in the shares of companies which are listed on the London Stock Exchange (or other UK exchanges). These will include large, medium and smallsized companies. The Sub-fund is not expected to invest more than 25% in the shares of smaller companies, which are widely viewed as being riskier than shares in larger companies. Investing in shares of smaller companies enables the Sub-fund to find dividend income in a broader set of companies and, in the opinion of the fund managers, differentiates the Sub-fund from other similar funds.

Regulatory Documents

Loading Comparison

Latest News

Currently there are no news & analysis articles for this instrument. Visit our news hub for the latest investment news from ii and Alliance News