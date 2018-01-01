JOHCM UK Equity income B GBP Inc fund price, performance, charts and research

Investment Strategy

The Sub-fund’s investment objective is to generate a level of income which increases year on year as well as the potential to grow the amount invested over a rolling period of seven to ten years. The Sub-fund’s target is to have a return greater than the FTSE All-Share Total Return index (12pm adjusted), which is used in the calculation of performance fees. At least 90% of the Sub-fund is invested in the shares of companies which are listed on the London Stock Exchange (or other UK exchanges). These will include large, medium and smallsized companies. The Sub-fund is not expected to invest more than 25% in the shares of smaller companies, which are widely viewed as being riskier than shares in larger companies. Investing in shares of smaller companies enables the Sub-fund to find dividend income in a broader set of companies and, in the opinion of the fund managers, differentiates the Sub-fund from other similar funds.