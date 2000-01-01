Investment Strategy

The aim of the Fund is to achieve long-term capital appreciation and generate an above average dividend yield which will grow over time primarily through investment in transferable securities although the Fund may also be invested in money market instruments, deposits, warrants and units in other collective investment schemes. The Fund will aim to achieve this objective mainly through investments in equity securities that are listed on the London Stock Exchange (or other relevant UK exchanges). The vast majority of stocks selected will be constituents of the FTSE350 Index although there is likely to also be a number of smaller company stocks. Performance of the Fund will be measured against the FTSE All Share Total Return Index (the “UK Index”).