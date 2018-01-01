JOHCM UK Growth GBP A Inc fund price, performance, charts and research

Interactive Investor
JOHCM UK Growth GBP A Inc

Fund

UK All Companies

NAV Price

Chg

This stock can be held in:

SIPP

ISA

JISA

Trading Account

Fund Info

Distribution Type

income

Manager Group

J O Hambro

Domicile

Ireland

ISIN

IE0033009345

Benchmark

FTSE AllSh TR GBP

Legal Structure

Open Ended Investment Company

Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Fund is to achieve long term capital growth in excess of the FTSE All Share Total Return Index. The investment policy is to seek opportunities in what the Investment Manager considers to be solid, well-managed companies domiciled or exercising the predominant part of their economic activities in the UK, and capable of generating growth throughout the economic cycle. The Fund will maintain a balanced portfolio of equities which shall be listed on either of the two primary markets of the London Stock Exchange - the Main Market and the Alternative Investment Market. At all times at least three quarters of the Fund’s total assets will be invested in equity securities of companies domiciled or exercising the predominant part of their economic activity in the United Kingdom. The Fund will invest in a broad range of equity market capitalisations, ranging from FTSE 100 companies to smaller companies.

Latest News

25 May

UK fund winners in market recovery were biggest losers in sell-off

By Kyle Caldwell
21 January

Top 20 funds since the first Covid-19 vaccine breakthrough

By Hannah Smith
28 August

How is Neil Woodford's flagship fund getting on?

By Tom Bailey