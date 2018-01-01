JOHCM UK Growth GBP A Inc fund price, performance, charts and research

Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Fund is to achieve long term capital growth in excess of the FTSE All Share Total Return Index. The investment policy is to seek opportunities in what the Investment Manager considers to be solid, well-managed companies domiciled or exercising the predominant part of their economic activities in the UK, and capable of generating growth throughout the economic cycle. The Fund will maintain a balanced portfolio of equities which shall be listed on either of the two primary markets of the London Stock Exchange - the Main Market and the Alternative Investment Market. At all times at least three quarters of the Fund’s total assets will be invested in equity securities of companies domiciled or exercising the predominant part of their economic activity in the United Kingdom. The Fund will invest in a broad range of equity market capitalisations, ranging from FTSE 100 companies to smaller companies.