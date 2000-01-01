JOHCM UK Opportunities Y GBP Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History3.05%
- 3 Year sharpe0.67
- 3 Year alpha0.25
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkFTSE AllSh TR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.75%
- SectorSpecialist
- Manager GroupJ O Hambro
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B95HP811
Investment Strategy
The objective of the Fund is to achieve long-term capital appreciation through investment in a concentrated portfolio primarily invested in transferable securities of UK companies. Up to 10% of the value of the Fund may be invested in non-UK companies. The Fund may also invest in money market instruments, deposits, warrants and units in other collective investment schemes. The benchmark against which performance is measured is the FTSE All Share Total Return Index in Sterling.