Investment Strategy

The fund seeks to provide long-term capital growth by investing primarily in a portfolio of African companies. At least 67% of the Sub-Fund's total assets (excluding cash and cash equivalents) will be invested in equities and equity linked securities of companies that are incorporated under the laws of, and have their registered office in, an African country or that derive the predominant part of their economic activity from Africa, even if listed elsewhere. A significant part of the Sub-Fund's assets will be invested in natural resources companies. A significant part of the Sub-Fund's assets will be invested in "emerging" Africa (including but not limited to, South Africa, Morocco and Egypt). The Sub-Fund will also invest in "frontier" and other African countries outside these core African markets. However investment in securities not traded on a Regulated Market will be limited to 10% of the Sub-Fund's net assets.