JPM America Equity C Net Acc

Fund Info

  • Yield History0.75%
  • 3 Year sharpe1.48
  • 3 Year alpha3.14
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkS&P 500 (Net of 15% with tax)
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.80%
  • SectorNorth America
  • Manager GroupJPMorgan
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BGSHGD95

Investment Strategy

The fund seeks to provide long term capital growth by investing primarily in a concentrated portfolio of Equity Securities of US companies.

