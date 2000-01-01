JPM Climate Change Solu C GBP Net Acc
Fund
This fund can be held in
Fund Info
- Yield History-
- 3 Year sharpe-
- 3 Year alpha-
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- Benchmark-
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.75%
- IA SectorGlobal
- Manager GroupJPMorgan
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BNKF8S99
Investment Strategy
To achieve a return through investing primarily in companies with exposure to the theme of climate change solutions.