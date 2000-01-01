Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to provide long term capital growth by investing in a diversified mix of asset classes. As a result of its diversified portfolio the Fund is expected to have a lower level of volatility than equity markets as represented by the MSCI World Index. The Fund may invest either directly or via collective investment schemes, which may be managed by the Investment Adviser or any other member of JPMorgan Chase & co., in a broad range of assets including, but not limited to, global equities, fixed income (including high yield and emerging market debt), alternatives (including private equity and property) and cash and cash equivalents. The Fund may have exposure to Emerging Markets and smaller companies.