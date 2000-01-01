Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to provide an investment return in excess of the Retail Prices Index over rolling 5 year periods, although this is not guaranteed. The Fund will primarily invest in Debt Securities (which may include Below-Investment Grade Bonds and Unrated Securities), Index-Linked Debt Securities, Convertible Bonds, Equity and Equity-Linked securities (which may include smaller companies), Real Estate Investment Trusts (“REITs”), Commodity Index Instruments and collective investment schemes as the Investment Adviser deems appropriate. The Fund may invest up to 70% in government and public securities (see section 3.11(e)). The Fund’s Debt Securities, Index-Linked Debt Securities and Commodity Index Instruments will typically be either denominated in Sterling or hedged back to Sterling, however, the remainder of the Fund’s non-Sterling denominated assets will not normally be hedged back to Sterling.