Investment Strategy

The fund seeks to provide long-term capital growth by investing primarily in small capitalisation emerging markets companies. At least 67% of the Sub-Fund's total assets (excluding cash and cash equivalents) will be invested in equity and equity linked securities of small capitalisation companies that are incorporated under the laws of, and have their registered office in, an emerging markets country, or that derive the predominant part of their economic activity from emerging market countries, even if listed elsewhere. Market capitalisation is the total value of a company's shares and may fluctuate materially over time. The Sub-Fund's weighted average market capitalisation will, at all times, be less than the weighted average market capitalisation of the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI Index.