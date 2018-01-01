JPM Emerging Europe Equity A Net Inc fund price, performance, charts and research

Interactive Investor
JPM Emerging Europe Equity A Net Inc

Fund Info

Distribution Type

income

Manager Group

JPMorgan

Domicile

United Kingdom

ISIN

GB00B1XMTT16

Benchmark

MSCI EM Europe 10/40 NR USD

Legal Structure

Open Ended Investment Company

Investment Strategy

To provide capital growth over the long-term (5-10 years) by investing at least 80% of the Fund’s assets in equity securities of companies in European emerging markets countries, including Russia (“emerging European countries”). At least 80% of assets invested in equities of companies that are domiciled, or carrying out the main part of their economic activity, in an emerging European country. The Fund will have exposure to small capitalisation companies and may have significant positions in specific sectors or markets from time to time.

