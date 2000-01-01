JPM Emerging Markets B Net Inc

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History0.57%
  • 3 Year sharpe1.01
  • 3 Year alpha4.69
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkMSCI EM NR USD
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF1.15%
  • SectorGlobal Emerging Markets
  • Manager GroupJPMorgan
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B1YX4W10

Investment Strategy

The fund seeks to provide long term capital growth by investing primarily in Equity and Equity-Linked Securities of Emerging Markets companies.

