Fund Info

  • Yield History2.88%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.65
  • 3 Year alpha2.31
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkMSCI EM NR USD
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF1.50%
  • IA SectorGlobal Emerging Markets
  • Manager GroupJPMorgan
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B56DF680

Investment Strategy

To provide a portfolio designed to achieve income by investing primarily in equity securities of emerging markets companies in any economic sector whilst participating in long-term capital growth.

Latest news

