JPM Emerging Markets Income B Net Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History3.74%
- 3 Year sharpe0.83
- 3 Year alpha1.45
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkMSCI EM NR USD
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.15%
- SectorGlobal Emerging Markets
- Manager GroupJPMorgan
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B5T0GN09
Investment Strategy
The fund seeks to provide a portfolio designed to achieve income by investing primarily in Equity and Equity-Linked Securities of Emerging Markets companies in any economic sector whilst participating in long-term capital growth.