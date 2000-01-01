JPM Emerging Markets Income C Net Acc

  • Yield History3.88%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.74
  • 3 Year alpha1.64
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkMSCI EM NR USD
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.90%
  • SectorGlobal Emerging Markets
  • Manager GroupJPMorgan
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B5M5KY18

Investment Strategy

The fund seeks to provide a portfolio designed to achieve income by investing primarily in Equity and Equity-Linked Securities of Emerging Markets companies in any economic sector whilst participating in long-term capital growth.

