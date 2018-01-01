JPM Emerging Markets Sust Eq C £ Net Acc fund price, performance, charts and research

Investment Strategy

To provide capital growth over the long-term (5-10 years) by investing at least 80% of the Fund's assets in emerging market Sustainable Companies or companies that demonstrate improving sustainable characteristics. Sustainable Companies are those that the Investment Manager believes to have effective governance and superior management of environmental and social issues (sustainable characteristics). At least 80% of assets invested in equities of Sustainable Companies or companies that demonstrate improving sustainable characteristics and that are domiciled, or carrying out the main part of their economic activity, in an emerging market country. The Fund will focus on Sustainable Companies rather than companies demonstrating improving sustainable characteristics (which are companies with a clear timeline for improvement and tangible and measurable ways to demonstrate that improvement).