JPM Europe C Net Inc

Fund
  • Yield History-
  • 3 Year sharpe0.87
  • 3 Year alpha-0.48
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkFTSE AW Dv Europe Ex UK NR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.90%
  • SectorEurope Excluding UK
  • Manager GroupJPMorgan
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B235HR15

Investment Strategy

The fund seeks to provide a portfolio primarily invested in the shares of European companies in any economic sector. The Fund aims to provide capital growth over the long term.

