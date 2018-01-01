JPM Europe Dynamic (ex-UK) A Net Acc fund price, performance, charts and research

Fund
Europe Excluding UK
NAV Price
-
Chg
-
-
Updated: -
This stock can be held in:
Fund Info
accumulation
JPMorgan
United Kingdom
GB00B02L5M76
FTSE AW Dv Europe Ex UK NR GBP
Open Ended Investment Company
Investment Strategy
To maximise capital growth over the long-term (5-10 years) by investing at least 80% of the Fund’s assets in European equities (excluding the UK). At least 80% of assets invested in equities of companies that are domiciled, or carrying out the main part of their economic activity, in a European country (excluding the UK) . The Fund may have significant positions in specific sectors or markets from time to time.
Loading Comparison
Latest News
Currently there are no news & analysis articles for this instrument. Visit our news hub for the latest investment news from ii and Alliance News