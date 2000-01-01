JPM Europe Dynamic (ex-UK) C Net Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History1.56%
- 3 Year sharpe0.66
- 3 Year alpha-2.41
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkFTSE AW Dv Europe Ex UK NR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.85%
- SectorEurope Excluding UK
- Manager GroupJPMorgan
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B7YLCD41
Investment Strategy
The fund seeks to maximise long-term capital growth by investing primarily in continental European Equities.