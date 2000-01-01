JPM Europe Dynamic (ex-UK) C Net Inc

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History1.56%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.66
  • 3 Year alpha-2.41
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkFTSE AW Dv Europe Ex UK NR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.85%
  • SectorEurope Excluding UK
  • Manager GroupJPMorgan
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B7YLCD41

Investment Strategy

The fund seeks to maximise long-term capital growth by investing primarily in continental European Equities.

