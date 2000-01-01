JPM Europe Equity Plus A perf (dist) GBP
Fund Info
- Yield History1.32%
- 3 Year sharpe0.71
- 3 Year alpha-1.07
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkMSCI Europe NR EUR
- Legal StructureSICAV
- Fund Size (month end)SICAV
- OCF1.81%
- SectorEurope Including UK
- Manager GroupJPMorgan
- DomicileLuxembourg
- ISINLU0289230079
Investment Strategy
The fund seeks to provide long term capital growth, through exposure to European companies by direct investments in securities of such companies and through the use of financial derivative instruments. At least 67% of the Sub-Fund's total assets (excluding cash and cash equivalents) will be invested, either directly or through the use of financial derivative instruments, in equity and equity linked securities of companies that are incorporated under the laws of, and have their registered office in, a European country, or that derive the predominant part of their economic activity from Europe, even if listed elsewhere.