Investment Strategy

The fund seeks to provide long term capital growth, through exposure to European companies by direct investments in securities of such companies and through the use of financial derivative instruments. At least 67% of the Sub-Fund's total assets (excluding cash and cash equivalents) will be invested, either directly or through the use of financial derivative instruments, in equity and equity linked securities of companies that are incorporated under the laws of, and have their registered office in, a European country, or that derive the predominant part of their economic activity from Europe, even if listed elsewhere.