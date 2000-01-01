JPM Europe Smaller Companies A Inc

Fund
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History0.63%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.69
  • 3 Year alpha-0.34
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkEMIX Smlr European Coms Ex UK PR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF1.65%
  • SectorEuropean Smaller Companies
  • Manager GroupJPMorgan
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B1XMT248

Investment Strategy

The fund seeks to provide long-term capital growth by investing primarily in European smaller companies.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .