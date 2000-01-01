JPM Europe Smaller Companies A Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History0.63%
- 3 Year sharpe0.69
- 3 Year alpha-0.34
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkEMIX Smlr European Coms Ex UK PR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.65%
- SectorEuropean Smaller Companies
- Manager GroupJPMorgan
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B1XMT248
Investment Strategy
The fund seeks to provide long-term capital growth by investing primarily in European smaller companies.