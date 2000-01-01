JPM Europe Smaller Companies C Acc

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History1.04%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.79
  • 3 Year alpha-0.46
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkEMIX Smlr European Coms Ex UK PR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.86%
  • SectorEuropean Smaller Companies
  • Manager GroupJPMorgan
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B5SDTW07

Investment Strategy

The fund seeks to provide long-term capital growth by investing primarily in European smaller companies.

