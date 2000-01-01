JPM Global Bond Opportunities C Grs Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History2.42%
- 3 Year sharpe0.85
- 3 Year alpha1.41
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkBBgBarc Multiverse TR Hdg GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.65%
- IA Sector£ Strategic Bond
- Manager GroupJPMorgan
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BV9GHX75
Investment Strategy
The fund seeks to provide income and long-term capital growth by investing opportunistically in an unconstrained global portfolio consisting primarily of fixed and floating rate Debt Securities.