JPM Global Bond Opportunities C Grs Inc

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History2.46%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.86
  • 3 Year alpha1.42
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkBBgBarc Multiverse TR Hdg GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.65%
  • IA Sector£ Strategic Bond
  • Manager GroupJPMorgan
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BV9GHW68

Investment Strategy

The fund seeks to provide income and long-term capital growth by investing opportunistically in an unconstrained global portfolio consisting primarily of fixed and floating rate Debt Securities.

