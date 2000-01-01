Investment Strategy

The fund seeks to provide a return by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and warrants, globally. At least 67% of the Sub-Fund's total assets (excluding cash and cash equivalents) will be invested in convertible securities and warrants. Issuers of these securities may be located in any country, including emerging markets. Convertible securities exposure may be achieved through convertible bonds, convertible notes, convertible preference shares and any other suitable convertible or exchangeable instruments. Fixed and floating rate debt securities, equity and equity linked securities (including depository receipts and other participation rights), index and participation notes, equity linked notes and cash and cash equivalents may be held on an ancillary basis.