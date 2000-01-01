JPM Global Equity Income C Net Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History2.27%
- 3 Year sharpe0.95
- 3 Year alpha0.6
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkMSCI ACWI NR USD
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.90%
- SectorGlobal Equity Income
- Manager GroupJPMorgan
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B235J206
Investment Strategy
The fund seeks to provide a portfolio designed to achieve high and rising income by investing globally, primarily in Equities, in any economic sector whilst participating in long term capital growth.