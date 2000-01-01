JPM Global Equity Income C Net Acc

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History2.27%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.95
  • 3 Year alpha0.6
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkMSCI ACWI NR USD
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  Fund Size (month end)
  • OCF0.90%
  • SectorGlobal Equity Income
  • Manager GroupJPMorgan
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B235J206

Investment Strategy

The fund seeks to provide a portfolio designed to achieve high and rising income by investing globally, primarily in Equities, in any economic sector whilst participating in long term capital growth.

