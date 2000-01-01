JPM Global (ex-UK) Bond C Grs Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History1.11%
- 3 Year sharpe0.91
- 3 Year alpha-0.16
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkJPM GBI Global Ex UK TR Hdg GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.55%
- SectorGlobal Bonds
- Manager GroupJPMorgan
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B235J198
Investment Strategy
The fund seeks to provide income with the prospect of capital growth from investment anywhere in the world, including Emerging Markets, in non-Sterling denominated Bonds in any economic sector. The Fund may invest up to 100% in government and public securities.