Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to deliver positive total returns in any three year period from a flexibly managed portfolio of global assets. The Fund invests in multiple asset classes and is managed through the allocation of capital based on the fund manager's macroeconomic outlook, asset class valuations and active risk management in portfolio construction. The Fund is not managed against any market index. Depending on the fund manager's view of market conditions and relative asset valuations, at any one time the portfolio may be diversified across asset classes, sectors, currencies and countries, or may have a high concentration in one or more of these. The Fund seeks to participate in a variety of rising asset values; in times of severe market uncertainty, however, capital preservation will be central to the Fund's strategy. The fund manager may use derivatives strategies to create value through additional asset exposure and/or where these may help to manage portfolio risk.