JPM Global High Yield Bond A Mly Grs Inc

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History4.43%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.50
  • 3 Year alpha-
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkICE BofA US HY Constnd TR HGBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF1.25%
  • IA Sector£ High Yield
  • Manager GroupJPMorgan
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BGP6KW62

Investment Strategy

To Provide a return by investing at least 80% of the fund's assets in global bleow investment grade debt securities.

Latest news

Visit our news hub for other news .