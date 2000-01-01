JPM Global High Yield Bond I Grs Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History5.52%
- 3 Year sharpe1.08
- 3 Year alpha-
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkICE BofA US HY Constnd TR HGBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.46%
- Sector£ High Yield
- Manager GroupJPMorgan
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B014HF40
Investment Strategy
The fund seeks to provide a high return from a diversified portfolio of Bond and other Debt Securities. The Fund will invest primarily in Bond and other Debt Securities (mainly Below Investment Grade securities or Unrated securities) of issuers in developed countries, primarily corporations and banks. The Fund may also invest in Bond and other Debt Securities of issuers of Emerging countries.