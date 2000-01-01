JPM Global Macro I Net Acc
Fund Info
- 3 Year sharpe0.22
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkICE LIBOR 1 Month GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.61%
- SectorTargeted Absolute Return
- Manager GroupJPMorgan
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B09RGM51
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to provide positive investment returns over a rolling 3 year period in all market conditions by investing in securities globally, using Financial Derivative Instruments where appropriate, with a volatility level typically lower than two-thirds of the MSCI All Country World Index (Total Return Net). A positive return is not guaranteed over this or any time period and a capital loss may occur.