JPM Global Macro Opportunities C Net Inc

Fund
  • Yield History0.56%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.80
  • 3 Year alpha5.24
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkICE LIBOR 1 Month GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.67%
  • SectorTargeted Absolute Return
  • Manager GroupJPMorgan
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B44CT796

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to provide positive investment returns over a rolling 3 year period in all market conditions by investing in securities globally, using financial derivative instruments where appropriate. A positive return is not guaranteed over this or any time period and a capital loss may occur.

