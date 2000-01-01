JPM Global Sustainable Eq C GBP Net Acc

Fund
add to virtual portfolio
trade
choose an account
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History-
  • 3 Year sharpe-
  • 3 Year alpha-
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • Benchmark-
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.70%
  • IA SectorGlobal
  • Manager GroupJPMorgan
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BMTR8P66

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to provide capital growth over the long-term (5-10 years) by investing at least 80% of the Fund’s assets in global Sustainable Companies or companies that demonstrate improving sustainable characteristics. Sustainable Companies are those that the Investment Manager believes to have effective governance and superior management of environmental and social issues (sustainable characteristics).

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .