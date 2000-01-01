JPM Global Sustainable Eq C GBP Net Inc
- Distribution Typeincome
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.70%
- IA SectorGlobal
- Manager GroupJPMorgan
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BMTR8N43
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to provide capital growth over the long-term (5-10 years) by investing at least 80% of the Fund’s assets in global Sustainable Companies or companies that demonstrate improving sustainable characteristics. Sustainable Companies are those that the Investment Manager believes to have effective governance and superior management of environmental and social issues (sustainable characteristics).