JPM Global Unconstrained Eq B Net Inc fund price, performance, charts and research

Fund Info
Distribution Type
income
Manager Group
JPMorgan
Domicile
United Kingdom
ISIN
GB00B1YX7Z55
Benchmark
MSCI ACWI NR GBP
Legal Structure
Open Ended Investment Company
Investment Strategy
To provide capital growth over the long- term (5-10 years) by investing throughout the world in any economic sector. At least 80% of assets invested in equities of companies globally, including emerging markets. The Fund may invest in small capitalisation companies. The Fund is concentrated in a limited number of securities and may also be concentrated from time to time in markets or sectors.
