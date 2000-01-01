JPM Income Opp C perf (dist) GBPH
Fund Info
- Yield History3.04%
- 3 Year sharpe0.43
- 3 Year alpha-
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkICE Overnight USD LIBOR
- Legal StructureSICAV
- Fund Size (month end)SICAV
- OCF0.70%
- Sector-
- Manager GroupJPMorgan
- DomicileLuxembourg
- ISINLU0323456540
Investment Strategy
To achieve a return in excess of the benchmark by exploiting investment opportunities in, amongst others, the fixed income and currency markets, using derivative strategies where appropriate.