JPM Japan B Net Acc fund price, performance, charts and research

Fund Info
Distribution Type
accumulation
Manager Group
JPMorgan
Domicile
United Kingdom
ISIN
GB00B1YXDH97
Benchmark
TOPIX TR JPY
Legal Structure
Open Ended Investment Company
Investment Strategy
To provide capital growth over the long-term (5-10 years) by investing at least 80% of the Fund's assets in the shares of Japanese companies. At least 80% of assets invested in equities of companies that are domiciled, or carrying out the main part of their economic activity, in Japan. The Fund may invest in small capitalisation companies.
