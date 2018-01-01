Interactive Investor
Home
>
Funds
>

JPM Multi-Manager Growth B Net Acc fund price, performance, charts and research

Fund

Right Arrow 1

Global

-
-
-
-
-
- / -

NAV Price

-

Chg

-

-

Updated: -

Research

News & analysis

-
-
-
-
-
- / -

This stock can be held in:

Trading Account

Fund Info

Distribution Type

accumulation

Manager Group

JPMorgan

Domicile

United Kingdom

ISIN

GB00B1YXCT45

Benchmark

FTSE AllSh Eq Invest Instruments

Legal Structure

Open Ended Investment Company

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to provide capital growth over the long-term (5-10 years) by investing at least 80% of the Fund's assets in investment trusts worldwide in any economic sector. At least 80% of assets invested in global equities via investment trusts. The Fund may also invest in other closed ended and open-ended funds.

Regulatory Documents

Loading Comparison

Latest News

Currently there are no news & analysis articles for this instrument. Visit our news hub for the latest investment news from ii and Alliance News