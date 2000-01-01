JPM Multi-Manager Growth C Net Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History1.17%
- 3 Year sharpe1.20
- 3 Year alpha1.03
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkFTSE AllSh Equity Invest Instr TR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.80%
- SectorGlobal
- Manager GroupJPMorgan
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B235R829
Investment Strategy
The fund seeks to invest worldwide in any economic sector primarily through investment trusts. The Fund aims to provide capital growth over the long term.