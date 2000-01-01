JPM UK Equity Core E Net Acc

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History3.50%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.72
  • 3 Year alpha0.3
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkFTSE AllSh TR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.33%
  • SectorUK All Companies
  • Manager GroupJPMorgan
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B55QSH09

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to provide capital growth and outperform the FTSE™ All-Share Index (Net) over the long term by investing primarily in a portfolio of UK companies.

Latest news

