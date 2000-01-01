JPM UK Equity Core E Quarterly Net Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History3.88%
- 3 Year sharpe-
- 3 Year alpha-
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkFTSE AllSh TR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.36%
- SectorUK All Companies
- Manager GroupJPMorgan
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BYM41F95
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to provide capital growth and outperform the FTSE™ All-Share Index (Net) over the long term by investing primarily in a portfolio of UK companies.