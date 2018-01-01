Interactive Investor
Home
>
Funds
>

JPM UK Equity Growth A Net Acc fund price, performance, charts and research

Fund

Right Arrow 1

UK All Companies

-
-
-
-
-
- / -

NAV Price

-

Chg

-

-

Updated: -

Research

News & analysis

-
-
-
-
-
- / -

This stock can be held in:

SIPP

ISA

JISA

Trading Account

Fund Info

Distribution Type

accumulation

Manager Group

JPMorgan

Domicile

United Kingdom

ISIN

GB00B3FJQ821

Benchmark

FTSE All Share NR GBP

Legal Structure

Open Ended Investment Company

Investment Strategy

To provide capital growth over the long-term (5-10 years) by investing at least 80% of the Fund's assets in a growth style biased portfolio of UK companies. At least 80% of assets invested in a growth style biased portfolio of equities of companies that are domiciled, or carrying out the main part of their economic activity, in the UK.

Regulatory Documents

Loading Comparison

Latest News

Currently there are no news & analysis articles for this instrument. Visit our news hub for the latest investment news from ii and Alliance News