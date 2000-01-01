JPM UK Equity Growth C Net Inc

Fund
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History2.56%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.82
  • 3 Year alpha1.74
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkFTSE AllSh TR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.90%
  • SectorUK All Companies
  • Manager GroupJPMorgan
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B3FJQH18

Investment Strategy

The fund aims to provide long-term capital growth through investment primarily in a growth style biased portfolio of UK companies.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .