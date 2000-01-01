JPM UK Equity Income A Net Inc

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History3.74%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.30
  • 3 Year alpha1.27
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkFTSE AllSh NR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF1.32%
  • IA SectorUK Equity Income
  • Manager GroupJPMorgan
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BYTRDG66

Investment Strategy

The fund seeks to maximize relative returns by aiming to generate yield in excess of the FTSE™ All-Share Index and to provide longterm capital growth.

