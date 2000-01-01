JPM UK Equity Income C Net Acc

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History7.25%
  • 3 Year sharpe-
  • 3 Year alpha-
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkFTSE AllSh NR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.75%
  • IA SectorUK Equity Income
  • Manager GroupJPMorgan
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BYTRDH73

Investment Strategy

The fund seeks to maximise relative returns by aiming to generate a yield in excess of the FTSE™ All-Share Index and to provide longterm capital growth.

