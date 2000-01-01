JPM UK Equity Income C Net Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History7.25%
- 3 Year sharpe-
- 3 Year alpha-
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkFTSE AllSh NR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.75%
- IA SectorUK Equity Income
- Manager GroupJPMorgan
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BYTRDH73
Investment Strategy
The fund seeks to maximise relative returns by aiming to generate a yield in excess of the FTSE™ All-Share Index and to provide longterm capital growth.