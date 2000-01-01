JPM UK Equity Plus C Net Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History2.59%
- 3 Year sharpe0.88
- 3 Year alpha2.47
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkFTSE AllSh TR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.85%
- SectorUK All Companies
- Manager GroupJPMorgan
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BW4Q9B11
Investment Strategy
The fund seeks to provide long-term capital growth through exposure to UK companies by direct investments in securities of such companies and through the use of Financial Derivative Instruments (derivatives).